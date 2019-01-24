2019 LeFlore County High School Tournament Day 4 Scores/Brackets Update

BASKETBALL SHAK — Pocola's Shakyrah Gladness, right, tries to put up a shot against Whitesboro defender Lizzie LeMay, center, as, from left, Whitesboro's Ashley Johnson, Pocola's Dache' Benge, Whitesboro's Hope Bailey and Pocola's Emma Damato watch during the championship semifinals of the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament on Thursday night at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyCONSOLATION QUEENS — The Panama Lady Razorbacks won the consolation finals of the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament on Thursday afternoon at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyCONSOLATION KINGS — The Wister Wildcats won the consolation finals of the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament on Thursday at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 24, 2019

PDF icon 2019UPDATEDLCTBOYSSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019UPDATEDLCTGIRLSSBRACKET.pdf