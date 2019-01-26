2019 LeFlore County High School Tournament Day 5 Scores/Brackets Update

WHO WANTS ME? — Poteau's Jaxon Culwell, on the court, dives for a loose ball in front of Talihina's Kyler Baugh, left, and Nick McLemore during the championship semifinals of the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament on Friday night at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyHAPPY IN HEAVENER — The Heavener Lady Wolves won the fifth-place game of the 87th LeFlore County Tournament on Friday afternoon at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyWHO LET THE ’DOGS OUT? — The Whitesboro Bulldogs won the fifth-place game of the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament on Friday at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 26, 2019

Category:

Files: 
PDF icon 2019UPDATEDLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019UPDATEDLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf