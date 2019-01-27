2019 LeFlore County High School Tournament Final Day Scores/Final Updated Brackets

COUNTY FIVE-PEATERS — The Howe Lady Lions five-peated as LeFlore County High School Tournament champions, winning the 87th LCT on Saturday night at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyLCT REPEATERS — The Spiro Bulldogs repeated as LeFlore County High School Tournament champions, winning the 87th LCT on Saturday night at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyLCT GIRLS RUNNERS-UP — The Pocola Lady Indians finished runners-up in the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY BOYS RUNNERS-UP — The Talihina Golden Tigers came in second place in the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyTAKING THIRD PLACE — The Poteau Lady Pirates came in third place in the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyHOG WILD FOR THIRD PLACE — The Panama Razorbacks finished in third place in the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyALL-LCT GIRLS TEAM — From left, Wister's Kate Hammons, Heavener's Milaya Riddley, Leflore's Lindsey Waits, Whitesboro's Hannah Abeyta, Howe's Jalei Oglesby [Most Valuable Player], Sydnie Womack, Zoe Nation and Rachel Beames and Pocola's Emma Damato and Shakyrah Gladness. Not pictured — Poteau's Lexi Wood. PDN photo by David SeeleyALL-COUNTY BOYS TEAM — From left, Talihina's Austin Fenton and Nick McLemore, Poteau's Jagger Dill, Howe's Haydon Hall, Panama's Trevor Banhart and Connor Tackett and Spiro's Deontei Braggs, Derek Carter and Tylor Perry [Most Valuable Player]. Not pictured — Poteau's Kyson Hardaway and Whitesboro's Ethan Adams. PDN photo by David SeeleyHILL-TOPPER — Talihina's Shay Hill was named the Dennis Hemphill Hustle Award winner for the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyLCT TOURNAMENT BRAKE-R — Leflore's Stetson Adams, left, gets the Billy Brake Hustle Award for the 87th LeFlore County High School Tournament from John Clark, editor of The Spiro Graphic. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, January 27, 2019
PDF icon 2019UPDATEDLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019UPDATEDLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf