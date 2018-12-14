2019 LeFlore County Junior High and High School Tournament Seeds

TOP SEED — Spiro's Presley Kindrix, left, tries to bring the ball downcourt while being defended by Poteau's Alex Walden during their NOAA Conference game Dec. 4 at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs and the Howe Lady Lions garnered the top seeds in the 2019 LeFlore County Tournament, which will be Jan. 21-26. PDN photo by David Seeley
High School Boys
1. Spiro, 2. Talihina, 3. Whitesboro, 4. Howe, 5. Panama, 6. Poteau, 7. Leflore, 8. Heavener, 9. Arkoma, 10. Wister, 11. Cameron, 12. Pocola, 13. Bokoshe.
High School Girls
1. Howe, 2. Pocola, 3. Leflore, 4. Heavener, 5. Poteau, 6. Whitesboro, 7. Talihina, 8. Cameron, 9. Spiro, 10. Panama, 11. Wister, 12. Arkoma, 13. Bokoshe.
Junior High Boys
1. Talihina, 2. Poteau/Pansy Kidd Middle School, 3. Spiro, 4. Hodgen, 5. Leflore, 6. Heavener, 7. Arkoma, 8. Howe, 9. Wister, 10. Fanshawe, 11. Panama, 12. Pocola, 13. Whitesboro, 14. Cameron, 15. Shady Point, 16. Monroe, 17. Bokoshe.
Junior High Girls
1. Pocola, 2. Whitesboro, 3. Hodgen, 4. Shady Point, 5. Howe, 6. Fanshawe, 7. Spiro, 8. Heavener, 9. Panama, 10. Poteau/Pansy Kidd Middle School, 11. Leflore, 12. Wister, 13. Cameron, 14. Monroe, 15. Talihina, 16. Arkoma, 17. Bokoshe.

