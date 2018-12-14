2019 LeFlore County Junior High and High School Tournament Seeds
High School Boys
1. Spiro, 2. Talihina, 3. Whitesboro, 4. Howe, 5. Panama, 6. Poteau, 7. Leflore, 8. Heavener, 9. Arkoma, 10. Wister, 11. Cameron, 12. Pocola, 13. Bokoshe.
High School Girls
1. Howe, 2. Pocola, 3. Leflore, 4. Heavener, 5. Poteau, 6. Whitesboro, 7. Talihina, 8. Cameron, 9. Spiro, 10. Panama, 11. Wister, 12. Arkoma, 13. Bokoshe.
Junior High Boys
1. Talihina, 2. Poteau/Pansy Kidd Middle School, 3. Spiro, 4. Hodgen, 5. Leflore, 6. Heavener, 7. Arkoma, 8. Howe, 9. Wister, 10. Fanshawe, 11. Panama, 12. Pocola, 13. Whitesboro, 14. Cameron, 15. Shady Point, 16. Monroe, 17. Bokoshe.
Junior High Girls
1. Pocola, 2. Whitesboro, 3. Hodgen, 4. Shady Point, 5. Howe, 6. Fanshawe, 7. Spiro, 8. Heavener, 9. Panama, 10. Poteau/Pansy Kidd Middle School, 11. Leflore, 12. Wister, 13. Cameron, 14. Monroe, 15. Talihina, 16. Arkoma, 17. Bokoshe.
