2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Day 2 Scores/Brackets Update

CONTESTED SHOT — Shady Point's Hannah Enkoff, right, tries to get a shot off before its blocked by Howe defender Kannady Williams during Tuesday night's championship quarterfinals of the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Wister's Jerry Carpenter Memorial Gymnasium. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Category:

Files: 
PDF icon 2019JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf