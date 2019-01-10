2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Day 3 Scores/Brackets Update

ONE-HANDED — Wister’s Landon Donaho, center, takes a one-handed shot while being double teamed by Pocola’s Tucker Thompson, left, and Zack Jones during Wednesday’s consolation semifinals of the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 10, 2019

PDF icon 2019JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf