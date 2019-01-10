2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Day 4 Scores/Brackets Update

Fanshawe’s Mackensie Benson, left center, goes for a rebound between Pansy Kidd Middle School players Kennedy Cox, far left, and Cheyenne Brickel, center, as PKMS player Lilly Tramel, far back, and Fanshawe’s Kinley Branscum, Catherine Baldwin and Caitlyn Horne, center from left to right, watch during Thursday afternoon’s fifth-place semifinal game in the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium in Talihina. PDN photo by David SeeleyFIFTH-PLACE SEMIFINALS —Howe players, from left, Kobe Wooten, Braden Blake and Emiliano Gonzalez, go for a rebound in front of Hodgen’s Carson Faulkenberry, far left, and Daniel Lopez during their fifth-place semifinal contest Thursday afternoon on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium in Talihina. PDN photos by David Seeley
Thursday, January 10, 2019

PDF icon 2019JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf