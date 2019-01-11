2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Day 5 Scores/Brackets Update

CONSOLATION CHAMPS — The Pocola Indians won the consolation finals of the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Friday afternoon on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium in Talihina. PDN photo by Reagan HillebrandCONSOLATION CHAMPIONS — The Wister Lady Wildcats won the consolation finals of the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Friday afternoon on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium in Talihina. PDN photo by Reagan Hillebrand
Friday, January 11, 2019

Files: 
PDF icon 2019JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2019JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf