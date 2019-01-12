2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Final Day Scores/Final Updated Brackets

COUNTY KINGS — The Spiro Bulldogs won the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY QUEENS — The Pocola Lady Indians won the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyBOYS JH LCT RUNNERS-UP — The Talihina Golden Tigers were runners-up in the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyGIRLS JH LCT RUNNERS-UP — The Hodgen Lady Bulldogs were runners-up in the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyBOYS JH LCT THIRD-PLACE TEAM — The Leflore Savages finished third in the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament. PDN photo by David SeeleyGIRLS JH LCT THIRD-PLACE TEAM — The Whitesboro Lady Bulldogs came in third in the 2019 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 12, 2019

