2019 LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament Final Day Scores

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Whitesboro 21, Heavener 11, Heavener eliminated.

Loser's-Bracket Final

Whitesboro 13, Poteau 12, Poteau eliminated.

Championship

Howe 13, Whitesboro 8, Howe champions, Whitesboro runners-up.

• • •

All-Tournament Team

First Team

Most Valuable Player — Sydnie Womack, Howe.

Howe — Kenlei Duvall and Loren Ford-Rogers.

Whitesboro — Kinley Barron and Lizzie LeMay.

Poteau — Hailey Weaver and Callie Hambrick.

Heavener — Kylee Free and Destiny McGee.

Pocola — Kenzie Tuck.

Wister — Kate Hammons.

Second Team

Howe — Jalei Oglesby.

Whitesboro — Holly Bowman.

Poteau — Tori Morgan.

Heavener — K-Jae Alexander.

Pocola — Shakyrah Gladness.

Wister — Braxtyn McMillin.

Leflore — Haylee Newman.

Spiro — Keona Waugh.

Cameron — Hope Gotes.

Panama — Cassidy Ward.

