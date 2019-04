2019 Leflore Lady Savages Softball Festival Schedule

Today

McCurtain vs. Leflore, 3 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Asher, 4 p.m.; Heavener vs. Asher, 5 p.m.; Heavener vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.; Asher vs. Leflore, 7 p.m.

Friday

Stigler vs. Leflore, 11 a.m.; Heavener vs. Stigler, noon; Heavener vs. Quinton, 1 p.m.; Quinton vs. Asher, 2 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Asher, 3 p.m.; Smithville vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Smithville vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.

Editor's Note: Saturday's action has been canceled.