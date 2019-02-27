2019 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament All-Tournament Team Members

The Fanshawe Grizzlies had representation on the 2019 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament Division IV All-Tournament Team. From left, Wyatt Peterson, Lake Wooten and Luke Herell made the boys’ team, with Peterson being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after the Grizzlies captured the state title Feb. 16 in Shawnee. Photo by Katie WootenThe Fanshawe Lady Grizzlies had representation on the 2019 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament Division IV All-Tournament Team. Kinley Branscum, left, and Catherine Baldwin made the girls’ team. The Lady Grizzlies made it to the state semifinals. Photo Submitted by Kinley BranscumHodgen’s Abby Huie made the 2019 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament All-Tournament Team for Division II girls. Photo by Alicia AllenShady Point's Karli Albert made the 2019 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament All-Tournament Team for Division III girls. Photo by Victor Pierce
Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Category: