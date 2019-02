2019 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] State Tournament Schedule

Division II Boys

At Shawnee High School

Today's Quarterfinals

Darlington vs. Denison, 11 a.m.

Hodgen vs. Tenkiller, noon.

Moffett vs. Crutcho, 1 p.m.

Zion vs. McAlester Frink-Chambers, 2 p.m.

Friday's Semifinals

Hodgen-Tenkiller winner vs. Darlington-Denison winner, 5 p.m.

Moffett-Crutcho winner vs. Zion-McAlester Frink-Chambers winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship Game

Friday's winners, 11:20 a.m.

Division II Girls

At Shawnee High School

Today's Quarterfinals

South Rock Creek vs. McAlester Frink-Chambers, 5 p.m.

Moffett vs. Zion, 6 p.m.

Hodgen vs. Darlington, 7 p.m.

Denison vs. Peggs, 8 p.m.

Friday's Semifinals

South Rock Creek-McAlester Frink-Chambers winner vs. Zion-Moffett winner, 7 p.m.

Hodgen-Darlington winner vs. Denison-Peggs winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship Game

Friday's winners, 2 p.m.

Division III Girls

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Earlsboro

Shady Point vs. Pleasant Grove, 5 p.m.

Bearden vs. Dahlonegah, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Milddleburg, 7 p.m.

Justice vs. Shady Grove, 8 p.m.

Friday's Semifinals

At Earlsboro

Shady Point-Pleasant Grove winner vs. Bearden-Dahlonegah winner, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain-Middleburg winner vs. Justice-Shady Grove winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship Game

At Shawnee High School

Friday's winners, 7:20 p.m.

Division IV Boys

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Grandview vs. Swink, 11 a.m.

Fanshawe vs. Norwood, noon.

Whitefield vs. White Rock, 1 p.m.

Tuskahoma vs. Kenwood, 2 p.m.

Friday's Semifinals

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Fanshawe-Norwood winner vs. Grandview-Swink winner, 5 p.m.

Whitefield-White Rock winner vs. Tuskahoma-Kenwood winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship Game

At Shawnee High School

Friday's winners, 10 a.m.

Division IV Girls

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Maple vs. Glover, 5 p.m.

Kenwood vs. Belfonte, 6 p.m.

Fanshawe vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.

Stidham vs. Bowring, 8 p.m.

Friday's Semifinals

At Grove Elementary School in Shawnee

Maple-Glover winner vs. Kenwood-Belfonte winner, 7 p.m.

Fanshawe-Greenville winner vs. Stidham-Bowring winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's State Championship Game

At Shawnee High School

Friday's winners, 12:40 p.m.