The schedule has changed due to Gore's field being unplayable, so half of the action has been moved to McCurtain.

Here is the schedule for the McCurtain site:

11 a.m. — Keota vs. Porum.

12:15 p.m. — McCurtain vs. Porum.

1:30 p.m. — Keota vs. McCurtain.

2:45 p.m. — Arkoma vs. Porum.

4 p.m. — Arkoma vs. Keota.

5:15 p.m. — Arkoma vs. McCurtain.