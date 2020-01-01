2020 Balloonfest postponed due to pandemic

On Tuesday, the Poteau Chamber Board of Directors voted to postpone Poteau Balloonfest 2020.

Poteau Chamber has several events through out the year. Balloonfest is the largest and requires support from the city, businesses, partners and the community.

“It takes a village for an event of this magnitude," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. "The chamber does not want to put a financial burden on its finances or the members at this time. The second reason is over 60 percent of the visitors come from out of town. With the fall weather approaching, we cannot predict what the COVID-19 situation could be. This decision did not come lightly with me. As you know, we do not like to cancel but utterly understand the need to do so. The board and staff have continued to keep the area moving with a positive outlook helping to work on things to generate traffic so the businesses can thrive. Poteau Chamber is right in line with all other balloon festivals in Oklahoma and even the “world’s largest” in Albuquerque (N.M ) postponing for 2020. We will begin reorganizing and bring new events and attractions for next year."