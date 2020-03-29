2020 Spring Sports Recap publishing Tuesday

The 2020 Spring Sports Recap, as it is being renamed, will publish in Tuesday's edition.

Since all spring high school and college sports have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any season-preview stories as the normal "Spring Sports Guide" each March has.

Nonetheless, there was a small bit of spring sports, both high school and Carl Albert State College, that a pictorial recap of what did happen before the coronavirus shut things down. Be on the lookout for it Tuesday's edition.