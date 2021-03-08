23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county over weekend; no cases Monday

The weekend saw 23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County but none Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw 20 of those new cases confirmed, with those being seven in Poteau, five in Spiro, three in Pocola, two in Heavener and Arkoma, Shady Point and Wister each had one.

Sunday only saw three new cases — two in Spiro and one in Poteau.

Monday’s absence of COVID-19 cases confirmed was the third time within a week that there were no cases confirmed in the county.

The number of active cases as of Monday afternoon was 125, with those being:

Poteau — 40

Heavener — 12

Pocola — 12

Spiro —12

Bokoshe — 11

Wister — 9

Panama — 8

Talihina — 7

Cameron — 5

Howe — 5

Arkoma — 2

Shady Point — 2

The county has seen 44 deaths from either the COVID-19 virus itself or due to complications from it. Poteau has seen 14 deaths, 10 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 412,590 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.