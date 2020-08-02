23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County over weekend — 13 on Saturday and 10 Sunday

LeFlore County saw 23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this weekend — 13 on Saturday and 10 more Sunday.

That came on the heels of a record-high 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 16 Thursday and eight Wednesday.

Saturday's 14 new cases were three in Bokoshe, two each in Poteau, Cameron, Pocola and Spiro and one each in Heavener and Talihina.

Sunday's new cases were three in Cameron, two each in Poteau, Heavener and Talihina and one in Shady Point.

There have been 230 cases reported in LeFlore County with 110 of those active.

The active cases are:

26 with Poteau addresses.

24 with Heavener addresses.

12 with Bokoshe addresses.

12 with Spiro addresses.

10 with Cameron addresses.

8 with Talihina addresses (one of those is a Pushmataha County resident).

6 with Pocola addresses.

3 with Wister addresses.

2 with Arkoma addresses,

2 with Howe addresses.

2 with a Shady Point address.

1 with Panama addresses.

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 230 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 229 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there have been a total of 30,820 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.