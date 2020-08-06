23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management Facebook post that Thursday had 23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

That came on the heels of three straight days of 14 new cases confirmed Monday through Wednesday.

Thursday's new cases were 14 in Heavener, two each in Poteau Spiro and one each in Bokoshe, Hodgen, Howe, Monroe and Talihina.

There have been 315 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 124 of those being active.

The active cases are:

44 with Heavener addresses

24 with Poteau addresses

11 with Talihina addresses (including a resident of Pushmataha County with a Talihina address)

10 with Spiro addresses

8 with Bokoshe addresses

7 with Cameron addresses

5 with Pocola addresses

4 with Howe addresses

3 with Wister addresses

2 with Arkoma address

2 with a Monroe address

2 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Hodgen address

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 315 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the remaining 314 cases, there was another Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 34,320 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday.