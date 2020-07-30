24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Thursday

LeFlore County saw 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Wednesday and Thursday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler in her posts over those two days on the Emergency Management Facebook Page.

The county saw eight new cases Wednesday, then saw twice as many cases on Thursday with 16.

The new cases Wednesday were four in Poteau and one each in Bokoshe, Heavener, Pocola and Spiro, while Thursday's new cases were seven more in Poteau, five more in Bokoshe, two more in Spiro, one more in Heavener and one in Shady Point.

Since July 15, LeFlore County has had 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There have been 176 cases reported in LeFlore County with 67 of those active.

The active cases are:

Poteau — 23.

Spiro — 7.

Bokoshe — 6.

Heavener — 6.

Wister — 6.

Talihina (including a resident in Pushmataha County) — 5.

Pocola — 4.

Panama — 3.

Arkoma — 2.

Cameron — 2.

Howe — 2.

Shady Point — 1.

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 176 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 175 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 28,411 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.