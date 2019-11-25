3 Girls sponsor Christmas spay clinic

The 3 Girls Animal Rescue teams have again join with OK Human Spay and Neuter clinic to bring the low-cost mobile clinic back to Poteau on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

Angela Meek, director of the rescue, said this is a great way to give someone you love the gift of real love by helping them get their pet spayed or neutered.

"In our first clinic we spayed 34 animals. All but three of those animals were in heat and would have been producing litters in the next 90 days. That's a lot of unwanted babies kept off the streets," Meek said.

They will again be taking appointments for the Christmas-time clinics through the email rescue3dogscats@gmail.com.

Meek is asking that people not contact her through the Facebook for appointments as she will not respond to them.