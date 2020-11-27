30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County
LeFlore County saw 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Thanksgiving, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The new cases were 11 in Poteau, six in Spiro, three each in Heavener, Panama and Pocola, two in Cameron and one apiece in Arkoma and Wister.
As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, there were 283 active cases in LeFlore County. The active cases are:
Poteau — 98
Heavener — 28
Spiro — 28
Panama — 21
Pocola — 21
Talihina — 19
Wister — 17
Shady Point — 13
Cameron — 11
Howe — 11
Bokoshe — 10
Arkoma — 5
Leflore — 1
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 152,969 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
