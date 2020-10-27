30 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in LeFlore County
Confirmed COVID-19 cases more than doubled Tuesday from just 24 hours before.
After 14 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, 30 were confirmed Tuesday.
Tuesday's new cases were nine in Spiro, six each in Poteau and Heavener, two each in Shady Point and Wister and one each in Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Panama and Talihina.
The active cases as of Tuesday were:
Poteau — 54
Heavener — 26
Spiro — 23
Wister — 18
Talihina — 17
Cameron — 13
Pocola — 9
Shady Point — 8
Bokoshe — 4
Howe — 4
Panama — 3
Arkoma — 2
LeFlore County has recorded 21 deaths due to issues from COVID-19. The deaths have been five in Poteau, seven in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro, Talihina and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 101,656 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
