30 new COVID-19 cases seen in county

LeFlore County saw 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler's Monday night post on the Emergency Management Facebook page.

That makes 136 cases confirmed since Aug. 5 through Monday.

The 30 new cases were 10 in Poteau, seven in Heavener, three in Howe, two each in Hodgen, Pocola and Wister and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron and Spiro.

There have been 458 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 133 of those being active.

The active cases as of Monday are:

Heavener addresses - 37

Poteau addresses - 35

Spiro addresses - 16

Howe addresses - 10

Bokoshe addresses - 5

Pocola addresses - 5

Wister addresses - 5

Cameron addresses - 4

Hodgen addresses - 4

Talihina addresses - 4

Monroe addresses - 3

Arkoma addresses - 2

Shady Point addresses - 2

Whitesboro address - 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 458 total cases, two ended with a death, those being Talihina residents — one who lived in Latimer County and one who lived in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 39,282 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Friday.