31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in LeFlore County

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler disclosed in an Emergency Management Facebook page post that the county had 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.

That came on the heels of 24 cases — eight Wednesday and 16 Thursday — confirmed.

The new cases were 14 in Heavener, six each in Bokoshe and Cameron, three in Spiro and two in Poteau.

Since July 15, there have been 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County.

There have been 207 cases reported in LeFlore County with 102 of those active.

The active cases are:

25 with Poteau addresses

21 with Heavener addresses

12 with Bokoshe addresses

11 with Spiro addresses

8 with Cameron addresses

6 with Wister addresses

5 with Pocola addresses

5 with Talihina addresses

3 with Howe addresses

3 with Panama addresses

2 with Arkoma addresses

1 with a Shady Point address

There also is a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 207 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 206 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 29,187 estimated Oklahomans that have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.