32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, with two Pocola individuals passing due to virus

LeFlore County had 32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday. There have been 142 new COVID-19 confirmed since Saturday.

The new cases were 15 in Spiro, 10 in Poteau, three in Heavener and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Leflore and Pocola.

The county has now seen 812 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 490 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Thursday were:

Heavener — 47

Poteau — 43

Spiro — 39

Pocola — 18

Wister — 11

Hodgen — 7

Howe — 5

Bokoshe — 4

Cameron — 3

Leflore — 2

Panama — 2

Shady Point — 2

Talihina — 2

Arkoma — 1

One resident in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address is still an active case.

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Unfortunately, two more LeFlore County residents, both from Pocola, succumbed to the virus, making nine total deaths in the county. The other deaths are two in Heavener, one each in Poteau, Panama and Spiro, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there have been a total of 51,447 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.