33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county Tuesday, Wednesday

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, LeFlore County saw 33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a 48-hour period — 14 on Tuesday and 19 on Wednesday.

Tuesday's new cases were five in Poteau, three each in Pocola and Spiro and one each in Heavener, Panama and Talihina.

Wednesday's new cases were seven in Poteau, four in Wister, three in Spiro, two in Heavener and one each in Panama, Pocola and Shady Point.

The county has now seen 997 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 675 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Wednesday were:

Poteau — 47

Heavener — 33

Spiro — 28

Wister — 20

Pocola — 8

Howe — 7

Bokoshe — 6

Cameron — 5

Hodgen — 4

Shady Point — 4

Panama — 3

Talihina — 2

Leflore — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county has now had 16 deaths from COVID-19, two in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 61,026 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.