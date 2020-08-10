36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county from Saturday through Monday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management Facebook post Monday morning that LeFlore County saw 36 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday — 14 each on Saturday and Sunday and eight Monday.

That came on the heels of three straight days of 40 new cases confirmed over the two-day period from Thursday and Friday.

Saturday's new cases were five in Heavener, three each in Poteau and Spiro and one each in Arkoma, Cameron and Wister.

Sunday's new cases were four in Howe, three in Heavener, two each in Poteau, Arkoma and Hodgen and one in Cameron.

Monday's new cases were four in Heavener, two in Poteau and one each in Howe and Spiro.

There have been 368 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 146 of those being active.

The active cases as of Monday are:

Heavener addresses - 47

Poteau addresses - 23

Spiro addresses - 16

Howe addresses - 10

Talihina addresses - 9 (including a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address)

Bokoshe addresses - 8

Cameron addresses - 8

Pocola addresses - 6

Wister addresses - 6

Arkoma addresses - 5

Hodgen addresses - 3

Monroe addresses - 2

Shady Point addresses - 2

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 368 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the remaining 367 cases, there was another Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 36,378 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Editor's Note: In Saturday's physical edition and e-edition, the total number of cases for both Thursday and Friday were miscalculated for both the headline and the story regarding the updated COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County. The total number of cases was 40. However, the rest of the statistical data in the story was accurate.

The Poteau Daily News regrets the error.