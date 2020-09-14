LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler announced on the Emergency Management's Facebook wall Monday afternoon that LeFlore County saw 44 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Saturday through Monday.

Saturday saw 21 new cases, with those being six in Poteau, five in Wister, three each in Cameron and Heavener, two in Spiro and one each in Howe and Shady Point.

There were seven new cases confirmed Sunday, with those being four in Poteau and one each in Heavener, Pocola and Spiro.

Monday saw 16 new cases confirmed, with those being five in Heavener, four in Poteau, three each in Spiro and Wister and one in Pocola.

The county has now seen 964 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 642 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Monday were:

Poteau — 41

Heavener — 37

Spiro — 29

Wister — 18

Cameron — 8

Howe — 7

Pocola — 7

Bokoshe — 6

Hodgen — 4

Shady Point — 4

Talihina — 2

Leflore — 1

Panama — 1

There is a far southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address who also is an active case.

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county has now had 16 deaths from COVID-19, two in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 59,007 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.