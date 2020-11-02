50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County saw 50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Saturday saw 31 new cases, followed by 11 on Sunday and eight Monday.
Saturday's new cases were seven in Poteau, five each in Spiro and Talihina, three each in Heavener and Wister, two apiece in Arkoma, Cameron and Panama and one each in Bokoshe and Pocola.
Sunday's new cases were three each in Poteau and Spiro, two apiece in Arkoma and Pocola and one in Panama.
Monday's new cases were three in Heavener, two each in Pocola and Wister and one in Spiro.
The active cases as of Monday afternoon were 42 in Poteau, 28 in Spiro, 26 in Heavener, 17 in Wister, 15 in Talihina, 13 in Pocola, eight in Cameron, six each in Arkoma and Panama, five in Shady Point, four each in Bokoshe and two in Howe.
LeFlore County has recorded 23 deaths due to issues from COVID-19. The deaths have been five in Poteau, seven in Heavener, three each in Pocola and Talihina, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 107,893 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.
