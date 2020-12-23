59 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in LeFlore County
After LeFlore County saw just 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, the county saw almost six times that amount, 59 cases, confirmed Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Wednesday’s new cases were 25 in Poteau (which was the second most in one day for LeFlore County’s county seat city), seven in Spiro, five in Wister, four in Shady Point, three each in Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Panama and Talihina, two in Pocola and one in Arkoma.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 353 active cases, with those being:
Poteau — 113
Heavener — 54
Spiro — 33
Talihina — 28
Wister — 26
Howe — 24
Shady Point — 19
Cameron — 17
Pocola — 13
Bokoshe — 9
Arkoma — 8
Panama — 8
Leflore — 1
There have been 29 deaths in the county due to issues and complications from COVID-19, eight each in Poteau and Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 231,522 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
