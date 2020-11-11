65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over two-day period Tuesday, Wednesday
LeFlore County saw 65 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period, with 34 Tuesday and 31 Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday's new cases were 13 in Poteau, seven in Spiro, three in Bokoshe, two each in Heavener, Pocola and Talihina and one apiece in Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister.
Wednesday's new cases were nine in Poteau, seven in Talihina, four in Pocola, three each in Bokoshe and Wister and one apiece in Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Panama and Spiro.
The active cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday were 64 in Poteau, 33 in Spiro, 23 each in Heavener and Talihina, 19 in Wister, 13 in Pocola, 11 in Shady Point, eight each in Bokoshe and Panama, six in Howe, five in Cameron and four in Arkoma.
There have been 25 total deaths due to issues from COVID-19 — six in Poteau, seven in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 110,144 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
