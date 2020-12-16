66 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over two days in county
LeFlore County saw 66 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The good news was there were only 12 new cases Tuesday — five in Poteau, two each in Panama and Spiro and one apiece in Bokoshe, Heavener and Howe.
However, Wednesday almost saw six times as many new COVID-19 cases confirmed with 54. The new cases Wednesday were 12 each in Poteau and Talihina, seven in Heavener, six in Wister, five apiece in Howe and Spiro, three in Shady Point, two in Cameron and one in Bokoshe
As of Wednesday, there were 357 active cases. The active cases were:
Poteau — 114
Heavener — 51
Spiro — 43
Talihina — 30
Wister — 27
Pocola — 23
Howe — 17
Bokoshe — 14
Shady Point — 14
Arkoma — 11
Cameron — 7
Panama — 5
Leflore — 1
There have been 28 deaths due to issues from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 206,896 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
