69 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, Wednesday
LeFlore County saw 69 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday saw 22 new cases confirmed — nine in Poteau, four in Spiro, three in Heavener, two in both Howe and Pocola and one apiece in Shady Point and Wister.
Wednesday’s confirmed case total, 47, more than doubled Tuesday’s total. The confirmed cases were 14 in Poteau, nine in Talihina, seven in both Heavener and Wister, four in Spiro, two in Bokoshe and one apiece in Cameron, Panama, Pocola and Shady Point.
As of Wednesday afternoon, LeFlore County had 260 active cases. The active cases are:
Poteau — 108
Heavener — 36
Spiro — 26
Wister — 19
Talihina — 14
Pocola — 13
Bokoshe — 11
Howe — 10
Cameron — 9
Shady Point — 8
Panama — 5
Leflore — 1
There have been 28 deaths due to issues from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 191,525 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
