72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Friday through Tuesday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler confirmed on her Emergency Management Facebook page that 72 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from Friday through Tuesday.

Friday saw 18 new cases, which were four each in Poteau and Heavener, three in Wister, two each in Howe and Spiro and one each in Hodgen, Panama and Pocola.

Saturday and Sunday each saw eight new cases confirmed, with Saturday's new cases being two in Poteau and one each in Bokoshe, Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Talihina and Wister.

Sunday's new cases were two each in Spiro and Poteau and one each in Bokoshe, Heavener, Howe and Shady Point.

Labor Day only saw four new cases confirmed, two in Heavener and one each in Poteau and Monroe.

However, Tuesday's new cases (34) nearly reached the total of the other four days combined (38).

Of Tuesday's 34 confirmed cases, 28 of them are in Spiro. The other cases are four in Heavener and two in Poteau.

The county has now seen 884 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 562 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Tuesday were 58 in Spiro, 32 in Poteau, 24 in Heavener, 10 each in Pocola and Wister, eight in Hodgen, five each in Cameron and Howe, four each in Bokoshe and Talihina, two in Panama and one each in Arkoma, Leflore, Monroe, Shady Point and a resident in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address. There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

LeFlore County residents have succumbed to the virus, with two Poteau residents, two Heavener residents, two Pocola residents, a resident each from Panama and Spiro, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 54,269 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.