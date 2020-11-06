72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Friday in LeFlore County
There have been 72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday in LeFlore County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Thursday's 35 new cases were 15 in Poteau, five each in Spiro and Talihina, two each in Bokoshe, Howe and Shady Point and one apiece in Cameron, Heavener, Pocola and Wister.
Friday's 37 new cases were 10 in Poteau, seven in Spiro, six each in Pocola and Wister, four in Heavener, two in Shady Point and one apiece in Howe and Panama.
The active cases as of 1:30 p.m. Friday were:
Poteau — 58
Spiro — 34
Heavener — 26
Wister — 19
Talihina — 18
Pocola — 15
Shady Point — 10
Panama — 8
Arkoma — 6
Cameron — 6
Howe — 6
Bokoshe — 5
There have been 25 total deaths due to issues from COVID-19 — six in Poteau, seven in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 113,227 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.
