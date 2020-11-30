73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county from Saturday through Monday
The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday in LeFlore County.
Saturday saw 18 new cases, those being 11 in Poteau, four in Heavener and one apiece in Howe, Pocola and Talihina.
Sunday had 27 new cases, with those being 13 in Poteau, five in Pocola, four in Heavener and one each in Bokoshe, Howe, Panama, Spiro and Wister.
Monday saw 28 new cases, those being 13 in Poteau, four in Howe, two each in Bokoshe, Panama and Shady Point and one apiece in Arkoma, Heavener, Spiro, Talihina and Wister.
As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, there were 245 active cases, with those being:
Poteau — 93
Heavener — 27
Spiro — 22
Pocola — 20
Panama — 15
Wister — 15
Howe — 13
Talihina — 12
Cameron — 9
Bokoshe — 8
Shady Point — 7
Arkoma — 3
Leflore — 1
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 163,727 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.
