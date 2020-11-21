73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over Thursday, Friday
LeFlore County saw 73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Thursday saw 31 cases and Friday saw 42, which was the second highest daily total. The high was 47 Wednesday.
Thursday's new cases were Poteau had eight new cases, Heavener five, Bokoshe, Cameron, Shady Point and Talihina each had three, and Howe, Pocola and Spiro each had two.
Friday's new cases were Poteau had 12 new cases, Talihina had 10, Spiro seven, Panama three, Arkoma, Heavener, Howe, Pocola and Shady Point all had two, while Bokoshe and Cameron each had one.
The active cases as of Friday were:
Poteau -- 111
Spiro -- 26
Talihina -- 24
Heavener -- 20,
Howe --15
Shady Point -- 15
Panama -- 14
Pocola -- 14
Wster -- 14
Bokoshe -- 11
Cameron -- 10
Arkoma -- 4
Leflore -- 1
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
Category: