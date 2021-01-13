75 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, Wednesday with 34th death
LeFlore County saw 75 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday saw 25 cases confirmed, with those being six in Spiro, four each in Poteau and Pocola, three apiece in Bokoshe and Heavener, two in Howe and one each in Arkoma, Panama and Shady Point.
However, Wednesday saw the number of new COVID-19 cases double to 50. Poteau saw 12 new cases, Arkoma, Heavener and Pocola each had six cases, Spiro and Talihina had four apiece, Howe and Shady Point with three each, Bokoshe and Wister each with two and Cameron and Panama with one apiece.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 458 active cases:
Poteau — 106
Spiro — 59
Heavener — 50
Talihina — 43
Pocola — 41
Howe — 39
Wister — 35
Arkoma — 19
Bokoshe — 19
Cameron — 18
Panama — 17
Shady Point — 12.
The county saw its 34th death due to either the virus itself or complications stemming from the virus as the latest death was a Poteau male in the 50-64 age group. That now gives Poteau 10 deaths.
The other deaths have been eight in Heavener, five in Talihina, three in Pocola, one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 299,375 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
Category: