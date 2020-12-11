82 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Friday in county
LeFlore County saw 82 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over a 48-hour period on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday saw 35 new cases confirmed, with those being 10 in Poteau, six in Spiro, five in Heavener, four apiece in Talihina and Wister, two in Howe and one each in Bokoshe, Cameron, Pocola and Shady Point.
Friday saw even more cases, 47 total. Those cases were 10 in Heavener, six each in Spiro, Talihina and Wister, five in Poteau, four in Howe, three in Shady Point, two apiece in Bokoshe, Cameron and Pocola and one in Arkoma.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 286 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:
Poteau — 100
Heavener — 43
Spiro — 36
Talihina — 20
Wister — 20
Pocola — 16
Howe — 15
Bokoshe — 11
Shady Point — 11
Cameron — 8
Panama — 4
Arkoma — 1
Leflore — 1
There have been 28 deaths due to issues from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 195,643 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
