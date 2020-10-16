90-year-old male found safe on Friday (UPDATE)

A 90-year-old LeFlore County man who the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department had issued a silver alert for Wednesday afternoon was found safe Friday afternoon.

John Copeland was found, as the alert stated early Friday night, “Silver alert subject has been found and is safe.”

New LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said the combination of the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, Bokoshe and Panama fire departments and the LeFlore County Emergency Management Services were all involved in the search for Copeland. Derryberry said the authorities found him near a strip pit by Rock Jail Road, located by searchers from the two fire departments in some thick brush.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department announced a silver alert at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday for Copeland.

At the time of the issue of the silver alert, Copeland was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Rock Jail Road near Bokoshe at the time the alert was issued.

Copeland was under proven medical or physical disability and was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Copeland has dementia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.