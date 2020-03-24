Adams awaits spring training return

Lane Adams, who was born in Talihina and graduated from Red Oak High School, is working out at home while waiting for MLB spring training to restart. Spring training was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Adams, who has been in professional baseball since 2009 and has played 117 MLB games in three seasons, is on a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins, currently assigned to the Double-A Rochester Red Wings. Read the full story in Tuesday's issue.