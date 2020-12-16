Aeronautics Commission approves grant to Robert S. Kerr Airport

This is a photograph of the runway at Robert S. Kerr Airport. The local airport got approved for a grant from the Aeronautics Commission. Photo Courtesy Aeronautics Commission
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission recently awarded state grants to several Oklahoma communities for various airport infrastructure projects, which included Robert S. Kerr Airport.
The approved state grant for the Robert S. Kerr Airport project consists of installing a new omni-directional approach lighting system (ODALS) and will include a flight inspection on the ODALS. Based on bids, the total project cost is $178,117.55 and will be funded with $169,210 of state grant funds and $8,907.55 of sponsor matching funds.

Category: