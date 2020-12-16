Aeronautics Commission approves grant to Robert S. Kerr Airport
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission recently awarded state grants to several Oklahoma communities for various airport infrastructure projects, which included Robert S. Kerr Airport.
The approved state grant for the Robert S. Kerr Airport project consists of installing a new omni-directional approach lighting system (ODALS) and will include a flight inspection on the ODALS. Based on bids, the total project cost is $178,117.55 and will be funded with $169,210 of state grant funds and $8,907.55 of sponsor matching funds.
