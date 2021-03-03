After no cases for two days, county sees 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

After seeing no new COVID-19 cases Monday or Tuesday, LeFlore County saw 25 new cases Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Pocola saw the most new cases with seven, followed by Panama with five, Heavener with three, Poteau, Arkoma and Spiro with two each and Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Shady Point with one apiece.

The number of active cases as of Wednesday afternoon was 117, with those being:

Poteau — 36

Spiro — 13

Heavener — 12

Bokoshe — 9

Pocola — 9

Wister — 9

Talihina — 8

Panama — 7

Howe — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 3

Arkoma — 2

The county has seen 44 deaths from either the COVID-19 virus itself or due to complications from it. Poteau has seen 14 deaths, 10 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 408,963 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday night.