Allen, Kiger win local Senate, House spots

Republican Lundy Kiger won the District 3 seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, according to results from the Oklahoma State Election Board posted Tuesday night.

Kiger garnered 5,146 votes, or 55 percent, to Democrat Troy Dyer’s 4,281 votes.

In the District 4 State Senate race representing northern LeFlore County, incumbent Republican Mark Allen easily held his seat with 13,165 votes — 63 percent of the total cast.

His challenger, Democrat Eddie Martin, got 7,696 votes.

“I want to thank the people of District 3 and the hundreds of support people for getting the word out,” Kiger said.

“I also want to thank those that donated to my campaign. I would like to thank Sen. Jim Inhofe and [District 2 U.S. Rep.] Markwayne Mullin for their enormous support. I personally want to thank my opponent, Troy Dyer, for running a clean campaign. I know he and his family worked very hard. I am looking forward to representing the people of District 3.”

“It was an extremely close race. We both worked very hard. I would like to congratulate the winner,” Dyer said after the votes were counted.

In two other state House races in districts that include parts of LeFlore County, Republicans claimed those seats.

In District 15 Randy Randleman won 6,677 votes, or 66 percent, to Judy Ross Moore’s 3,396.

In District 17, Jim Grego claimed 6,871 votes, or 63 percent, to Peggy DeFrange’s 3,968.

County assessor and Districts 1 and 3 county commissioner also were decided.

Incumbent Democrat County Assessor Brenda Cockburn was ousted by Republican Gaylon Freeman by a vote of 6,811 votes, or 53 percent, to 5,867, according to results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

“I want to thank everyone for all their support and hard work. We couldn’t have done it without all their hard work I just appreciate them so much,” Cockburn said

Another incumbent officeholder, District 1 County Commissioner Derwin Gist narrowly held onto his seat by 28 votes.

Gist garnered 2,113 votes — 50.33 percent — to Republican Paul Dunn’s 2,085.

In the District 3 County Commission race, Democrat Craig Olive bested Republican Roy Hall by 1,839 votes, or 52 percent, to 1,489.

“It’s all because of our loyal supporters and the people who worked for me. It’s nothing else but that,” Olive said.

“We’re a large family and loyal supporters. I’ve been down here for 20 years. I think that ought to speak for something. We didn’t know until the last vote was counted.”