Up, up and away in beautiful balloons

The balloons have come and gone. The crowds have long since left, and the Poteau PARC is quiet. Left behind is the memory of one of the most successful events in the history of Poteau Balloonfest.

According to Billy Shane Cripps, director of Cemeteries and Parks in Poteau said the 2019 Balloonfest was the most successful in the past few years.

"I can tell you this, it was the best Ballonfest we've had since 2016. In recent years it has always rained us out, but this year the weather was perfect and I think everyone enjoyed themselves. I talked with people from as far away as Oregon and Michigan who came to attend the event. Every vendor I spoke to at the event said they had a great turnout, and businesses in town saw a considerable increase in business..."

For the full article, visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions