Another Bokoshe resident contracts COVID-19

Another Bokoshe resident has contracted COVID-19, according to a post made Friday afternoon by LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler on the Emergency Management's Facebook page.

There have now been 30 COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County since March, with nine active cases. Besides Friday's Bokoshe case, there are two other Bokoshe cases, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two in Spiro and one each in Pocola and southern LeFlore County with a Honobia address.

The first LeFlore County "case" happened in March when an individual who spends most of his time in the county contracted COVID-19. However, since his official residence was that of Moore in Cleveland County, that was where the case was officially recorded as happening.

In Wheeler's post, she said there have been 8,817 estimated Oklahomans to have recovered from COVID-19.