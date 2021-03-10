Another COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thursday

Carolyn Baca, left, gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Josh Middleton, right, a member of the Army National Guard out of Edmond, during last Thursday’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Another COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. To make an appointment for Thursday’s clinic or a future one by going online to www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Category: