Another far southern LeFlore County resident gets COVID-19

Another far southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address has contracted COVID-19, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler on Saturday morning.

This makes eight active cases currently in the county, three in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two in Bokoshe, two in Spiro and one in Pocola.

Saturday's case makes the 36th that has officially been reported, but last Tuesday's Heavener case was dropped with no "explanation" why the case was dropped, according to Wheeler. So, Wheeler is saying that the county officially has had 35 COVID-19 cases, with Saturday morning's being No. 35.

Of all the cases, only one has ended with a death, that of a Talihina individual with a Pushmataha County residence. One of the other Talihina cases was an individual who had a Latimer County residence.

The first "county" individual to get COVID-19 in March was an individual who official has a Moore residence in Cleveland County but spends more time in LeFlore County. However, due to his residence, his case was recorded as being in Cleveland County.

Wheeler said that as of Saturday night, there have been an estimated 11,965 Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19.