Another Heavener resident contracts COVID-19

Another Heavener resident became the 32nd LeFlore County individual to contract COVID-19 it was confirmed Tuesday.

All total, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said there are 10 active COVID-19 cases, adding Tuesday's Heavener case. The other nine cases are three in Bokoshe, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two in Spiro and one each in Pocola and far southwestern LeFlore County with a Honobia address.

Of the 32 cases, one has ended with a resident passing from COVID-19, a Talihina resident who had a Pushmataha County residence. Of the other 31 cases, another Talihina resident contracted COVID-19 who had a Latimer County address.

The first LeFlore County individual to get COVID-19 was a person who technically had a Moore address, thus the case was recorded as happening in Cleveland County, but spent more time here.

Wheeler said that as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 10,085 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov.